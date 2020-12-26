SEBRING — At least one of the several murder and manslaughter cases moving through Highlands County courts may come to trial in the spring.
Kabao Yang, 31, stands charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a weapon, in a case where she allegedly stabbed two people on June 13, 2018, in the area of Darnell Road in Sebring. As a result, she faces two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated child neglect and a charge of aggravated child abuse.
Arrest affidavits state that she was the live-in girlfriend of a man on Darnell Road, and they not only had their own children in the house, but shared the house with three others, including an autistic 16-year-old. Allegedly, the boyfriend became angry with and shoved the autistic boy, drawing ire from another woman in the home, and a fight ensued.
At some point, while the boyfriend and Yang allegedly held the woman down, someone stabbed the woman several times. Arrest affidavits state that both the boyfriend and Yang stabbed that woman and another victim.
On Dec. 16, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada set a pretrial conference date of April 7, with jury selection set for April 12.
The case dates back to June 13, 2018, and has been on hold like many others on the court docket, thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to the fact that Estrada is the sole felony judge on duty in Highlands County, as he has said in many proceedings to both prosecutors and defense attorneys.
Samuel Joseph Tucker, 25, also had a hearing Dec. 16, and also has a continuation. He will be in court again at 1:15 p.m. on March 17, 2021.
It’s been three-and-a-half years since the drunk-driving automobile accident in the early morning hours of July 24, 2017, that took that life of 22-year-old Alyssa Kay Vice, Tucker’s passenger.
Charged with manslaughter while driving under the influence and two charges of DUI property damage, Tucker fled to Ireland shortly after the wreck, and it took the better part of two years to get him back with the help of U.S. Marshals and the High Court in Cork, Ireland, where he was found.
He's been found indigent for costs, has a public defender and has entered a plea of “not guilty."
Other continued cases include:
- Clarence Lee Brown, 29, of Avon Park had a hearing on Dec. 17 and will return to court at 9 a.m. Feb. 18, 2021. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the stabbing a man on June 12 this year, during an argument that turned violent.
- Carlos Lorenzo Gonzalez, 64, had a hearing on Dec. 17 and will return again at 9 a.m. Jan. 21, 2021. He stands charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 31-year-old Martin Martinez Zuniga of Lake Placid on March 24, 2018, allegedly as a result of a fight between the two.
- Akeem Damarries Hill, 30, had a hearing on Dec. 16 and will return to court at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 20, 2021. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in public and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the Nov. 25, 2018 shooting of a 52-year-old Lake Placid man.
- Derrek Keshawn Riley, 44, was in court on Dec. 17 and will return at 9 a.m. Jan. 21, 2021. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic violence by strangulation, possession of both cannabis and drug paraphernalia in connection with a domestic violence call on Feb. 14, 2019.
- Virgil Lee West, 25, in court on Dec. 18, will return again at 9 a.m. Jan. 22, 2021. He faces charges of first-degree murder, shooting through a vehicle and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the July 14, 2015 death of 44-year-old Shawn Zeigler and 40-year-old Carrie Leaphart, both of Lorida. Allegedly, he and the couple argued at 6:57 p.m. July 14, 2015, on White Oak Road in Lorida and it escalated into violence.