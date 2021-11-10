The nation of Israel couldn’t accept Jesus as the suffering Messiah, the sacrificial lamb who had taken away the sins of the world, but expected a warrior Messiah who would wipe out their enemy and oppressor, the Roman Empire. They couldn’t figure out by prophecy that Jesus had to be the sacrificial lamb first to purge all sins and would then, by entering the seven-year tribulation, be the Christ of wrath. By rejecting God, then Jesus and finally the Holy Spirit by stoning Stephen, who was filled with the Holy Spirit, God, turned to the gentiles through the Apostle Paul on the road to Damascus.
Not knowing of a change in dispensation by God, the Jews expected the tribulation to happen soon and because of their rejection of Christ, God interjected a 2,000-year period of time and called out a church to his name using the Apostle Paul. God now turned to the gentiles primarily and the whole world and decided to deal with the Jews at a later date to fulfill his promises to the Jews by giving them a land, kingdom and a king after the tribulation. What God did is stopped the advancing seven-year tribulation that was supposed to happen a little time past Pentecost because of the rejection and called out a gentile people through the Apostle Paul called the body of Christ or the church.
Israel was supposed to be a people of priests that God chose to teach the pagan world, the gentiles, the word of God but rejected him, so now God turned to the gentile world through the Apostle Paul, our apostle today for our salvation.
As time passes closer and closer to the seven-year tribulation, the body of Christ must be taken away or raptured before God again deals with Israel. Paul assures us that we should not worry since we will be raptured out as believers in that the seven-year peace treaty between Israel and the Muslims accomplished by the anti-Christ will not happen before the rapture of the body of Christ, 2 Thessalonians 2: 1-9, KJV. No U.S. president has ever accomplished a peace treaty between Israel and the Muslim world, but through God providentially allowing Satan to give the anti-Christ the power to do wonders and signs, he will be able to come up with a peace treaty that will give Israel the ability to have temple worship and animal sacrifices again and Israel will fall hook, line and sinker believing this is their Messiah.
Presently, the Israelis are paying about 70% income tax to support probably the second most powerful military behind the U.S and just think, with this peace deal, total peace, no need for a military and nothing but a prosperous economy and materialism in Israel. They will scrap their military opening themselves up for an easy invasion explained in Daniel 9: 26, 27, KJV. and Daniel 11:35-39, KJV.
Israel has been looking for peace for centuries and finally the anti-Christ gives them exactly what they were looking for, peace. With peace, they will give up their military and open themselves up to the sudden change of the anti-Christ half way through the seven-year tribulation period, the greatest deception because Israel could not believe.
Bruce Tooker is a resident of Sebring. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.