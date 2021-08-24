Governor Ron DeSantis may have been too ambitious when it came to reopening the state and the complete removal of pandemic restrictions.
Over the summer, he signed an executive order that gave him the ability to withhold funds to school districts that impose mask mandates. It was an extreme threat, given the fact that major school districts are already facing tough financial situations. The Florida Board of Education Chairman Tom Grady also stated that the board would be willing to remove the superintendents and school board members of districts with mask mandates.
These were extremely popular decisions amongst conservatives who have opposed mask mandates at every level and have been very vocal about their opposition to any sort of pandemic restrictions. Critics of the governor have not been quiet either, labelling the decisions made on the issue as a political play for his presidential hopes.
Governor DeSantis’ ambitions have become a massive threat to Florida school districts. Just after two weeks, the Hillsborough County School District reported approximately 2,233 new cases of the virus and isolated 13,072 staff and students. To put it into context, 5.43% of the school district is missing from the school day. The insane numbers of new cases first prompted Alachua and Broward county school districts to reinstate their mask mandates, with Miami-Dade, Hillsborough and Palm Beach counties quickly following suit.
Governor DeSantis is tying the arms of these school districts behind their back and limiting their ability to combat the spread of the virus.
In Hillsborough County, the threat to cut funding is a scary thought for the students and staff in the district. They have faced many issues with their budget and now have to face an even larger cut to their funding.
An even worse thought is the one of these superintendents and school board members being removed from their positions. It would unleash a massive debate over the governor’s power when it comes to disagreements on policy.
The idea that one shoe does not fit all makes sense and Governor DeSantis had previously understood this idea. Not all school districts are facing the same rise in virus cases and a statewide mask mandate would be unnecessary. However, some districts are suffering with the rising case numbers and require the ability to implement the means necessary to combat this. It is a decision that should be made on a district-by-district basis, based on the cases in that given district and the infection rate of the students.
The more we do to protect the students, the less time they spend at home and away from the classroom. Every statistic points to this, from the amount of kids quarantined and the rising amount of kids in the ICUs.
For the near future, there will be many debates on Governor DeSantis’ ability to punish school districts imposing mask mandates. School districts are already considering litigation against the state and have claimed that his decision is illegal. Whatever the outcome, it will establish an important precedent for the state moving forward in this pandemic.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.