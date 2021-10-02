Decisions wanted with eyes wide open
I have received my mail-in ballot for the election for city council in Avon Park. I want to make an informed decision as to which three of the four candidates should receive my vote. I have been trying to find information about these candidates, but alas, my searches have, for the most part, had no results.
I am asking these candidates to provide the voters with at least a thumbnail sketch as to their qualifications, education, and things they want to see accomplished in the city.
I would hate that we may have to close our eyes and pick just to participate in our democratic process.
Ruth Perrotti
Avon Park