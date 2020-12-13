We the people of these United States are the rulers of our nation, not elected officials. Those who promote Carl Marx regardless of political position should and will be fired. We the people have the right to void an illegal election now or in the future. The Supreme Court and all elected people are the servants of the people, not the ruler of the people. All can be fired by “we the people.”
The looting and burning in Democratic states must end. All governors of those states should be fired immediately. Supreme Court Justices, federal judges and state judges are all servants of “we the people” and we have the right to fire them.
The Democratic party or any organization promoting Communism or Socialism leadership should not be allowed. We need to declare war against China for their interference with our past election. Joe Biden and family should be held as criminals for their sellout to China and should be charged with high treason.
The security of America is in grave danger. All Americans should give all of our servants hell and demand they be fired in the near future. The danger is now. We must act.
Billie Jewett
Sebring