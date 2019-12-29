Dec. 12
Robert W Howard Jr to Robert J Houle, $585,000, L18 Blk 3 Lake June Pointe Phase 1
Robert T Uhlich to Stephen M Jenkins, $95,000, Pt Govt L12 In Sec 33-35-31/Easement
Garnett Vanatta to Winston Grey, $185,000, L45 Blk 266 Sun ‘n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Paul D France to Yusniel Rodriguez Harrison, $23,000, L10/11 Blk 34 Sebring Lakes Unit 2-C
Carmen M Klemme to Dennis Coulter, $30,000, L5 In Sec 13-33-28 Unrec
Ronald Centers to Larry Rasco, $85,000, L24 Blk 2 Sebring Shores Dev Sec 2
Zephyr Homes to Elsie Sellers, $274,000, L27 Blk 3 Country Club Of Sebring Phase 2 Sec 6
Daniel Mcneil to Gonzalez Sarai Valentin, $85,000, L8840/8841 Avon Park Lakes Unit 27
Niles B Cooney Jr to Joanna D Hamilton, $4,500, L5 Blk 4 Sebring Hills South
Lawrence Robert Aronson to Jane Balliet, $117,000, Unit 106 Fairway Villas II Condo
Manfred F Aldack to Raul Zamora, $159,900, L602-605 Avon Park Lakes Unit 2
4hamlin Properties to Miguel D Tejeda, $137,900, L33 Blk 282 Sun N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
O C Farms Inc to Pmc Pod 4, $1,180,000, Pt Sec 4-35-29/Others
Robert M Skinner to Timothy Matthew Devlin, $185,400, L75 Flk 260 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Timothy Matthew Devlin to Katelyn Rhoades, $310,000, L1 Pt L2 Blk 35 Town Of Avon Park/Other
Evetta Sue Reeve to Felipe Arroyo, $20,000, L29 Sunset Lake Est
Massimo Giammetta to Veasna Seth, $1,500, L33/34 Blk 1 Highlands Park Est Sec E
Mary Ellen Anderson to Richard Baumann, $115,000, L3a Cormorant Point Sub
Dec. 13
Francisco Alexis Orihuela to Cesar Martinez, $270,000, Tract Aa Boot Heel Acres Unrec
Esther M Gill to Jeffrey Birge, $8,000, L1-3 Blk 3 Lake View Heights
Donna S Ferchen to Chad W Annis, $155,000, L14A Vantage Pointe
Highlands County to Stevelan Moore, $1,490.40, L191 Sebring Ranchettes Sec A
Highlands County to Stevelan Moore, $1,344, L235 Sebring Ranchettes Sec A
Highlands County to Stevelan Moore, $1,067.20, L12 Sebring Ranchettes Sec A
Highlands County to Stevelan Moore, $2,400, L270/271 Sebring Ranchettes Sec 1
Sherry L Sharp to Terezo De Jesus Nevarez Lopez, $10,000 L12 Blk 15 Sun’n Lakes Est Acres Sec 27
Earl E Bittaker to Ekanayake Alina Cruz, $150,000, L101-103 Twin Lakes Est
Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011 to Francesco Boccia, $85,125, L4 Blk D Lotela Terrace 2nd Add
Patricia A Timko to John J Weschler, $147,900, L7/8 Clearview Mobile Est
Twin Lakes Pointe Inc to Southern Homes Of Polk County Inc, 60000 L49 Twin Lakes Sub
Aravilla Groves Ltd to G & M Groves Inc, $50,000, L12-15 Blk 1 Smoak Brothers Add/Other
Zephyr Homes to Kristin Browning, $185,000, Tract 258/259 Sebring Lakes Acres Unit 2
Renee M Deaner to Halie Livingston, $130,000, L8 Blk 12 Sebring Ridge Sec G