This home is located at 3618 Sunrise Drive in Sebring. It is being offered at a price of $265,000 and is listed by Joshua Rodriguez with Home Town Realty Pros.
Welcome home to Florida’s centerpiece community. Situated right on the 11th fairway of Sun N Lake’s Deer Run golf course, this Florida home is ready for you to move into without missing a beat. This is a three-bedroom, two-bath home with the utility inside the two-car garage. And don’t worry about bringing a washer or dryer, it comes with stackable Samsung front loaders. According to the owner, they run like a “Cadillac.” Or maybe a Lincoln to some.
As you walk in you immediately notice the eccentric pattern tile, connected to the engineered hardwood floor, that leads you to the formal living room and dining area. This space has multi-use potential because it can be a sitting area or office space. This then connects to the family room, which commonly would be called a Florida room. The beautiful bronze tile flows into the kitchen where you are met with hard surface countertops, slate General Electric appliances and sink to match.
The breakfast nook is where you can eat but your screened-in porch is where you can catch those beautiful Florida sunrises, and where you can also see wildlife such as sandhill cranes and “fox” squirrels. The spacious back yard is almost ½ an acre and is perfect for a fire pit.
Overall, the home has been moderately updated over the years. It has a new irrigation system and had new sod laid just three years ago. The landscaping is beautiful, with the centerpiece being a beautiful oak tree that gives you shade in the backyard. Perfect for the afternoons in the winter time.
Josh can be found selling real estate, playing golf or spending time with his family. You can reach him at 863-381-8145 or contact him through his website, www.soldbyjrod.com