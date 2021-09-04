SEBRING — The last time deputies saw Robert Jaycob Cozier, he was driving a car with a woman, her body half out the front passenger window, screaming for someone to save her.
It was April and Cozier was hitting more than 100 mph on U.S. 27, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies right behind him.
Cozier, who lived with the woman romantically, had attacked her in their home, kidnapped her, then launched the chase after trying to drive his car into a deputy at the Quality Inn on U.S. 27.
The chase ended when his car broke down.
The next time deputies heard the woman’s voice, it was in court Wednesday. As the arresting detectives, his defense attorney, prosecutors, and Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada listened, prosecutors played a recording of Cozier calling his victim from the Highlands County Jail.
Crozier’s victim was also in the courtroom, listening to the recorded conversation in which she told her attacker that she missed him, that she would have lied to police to protect him but he’d done too much.
According to prosecutor Richard Castillo, attackers are told not to contact their victims for many reasons, not just just to protect the victim.
“This happens all the time,” Castillo told the Highlands News-Sun. “The defendant contacts the victim to soften her persistence on seeking charges. On top of that, the two are discussing details of the case. The defense would love to play this recording to the jury.”
Crozier, whom the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer, domestic battery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, was released on pre-trial bond with express instructions not to contact his victim.
Though Bruce Carter argued that Crozier let his victim do most of the talking, and that Crozier had not contacted his victim after the call, Estrada increased Crozier’s pre-trial bond from $5,000 to $25,000 for the domestic battery count and false imprisonment charges, for a total of $50,000.
A court bailiff pulled his cuffs from his belt, cinched Crozier’s hands behind his back and led him back to jail.
Too many defendants defy no contact orders, Castillo said after Cozier was led away. They also use friends to convince victims to drop charges – or threaten to kill a victim and her family, which was a threat made in another case in July.
“If they get this far, they get a friend or family member to talk to the victim,” Castillo said. “Most of the time they don’t have to say anything. The community knows, too. ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ they say to the victim on the street. ‘My brother’s a good guy, he really loves you, forgive him. In my opinion, that happens a whole, whole, lot.’”
Meanwhile, judges will continue to prohibit attackers from contacting victims. It’s a way to ensure victims aren’t attacked again while the attacker is out awaiting trial.
“We want to protect our victims, the judge wants protect them, that’ why there’s no contact,” Castillo said.