Defendant goes home when witnesses don't show

From left: Derwin Callahan and his attorney, Derek Christian, listen as a judge sentences Callahan to time served.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — Prosecutors had to take it on the jaw Monday when a judge sent an attempted first-degree murder defendant home on five years’ probation.

Derwin Callahan Jr. was to stand trial this week for shooting Willie Johnson, 51, in the right hip in Highway Park in September 2021. He and his co-defendant, Naijah Benae Sholtz – who held Johnson down as Callahan allegedly beat and shot him, fled Highlands County in her car after the shooting. They were arrested in Tallahassee hours later.

