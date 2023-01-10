Defendant goes home when witnesses don't show

SEBRING — Prosecutors had to take it on the jaw Monday when a judge sent an attempted first-degree murder defendant home on five years’ probation.
Derwin Callahan Jr. was to stand trial this week for shooting Willie Johnson, 51, in the right hip in Highway Park in September 2021. He and his co-defendant, Naijah Benae Sholtz – who held Johnson down as Callahan allegedly beat and shot him, fled Highlands County in her car after the shooting. They were arrested in Tallahassee hours later.
At some point, Sholtz and Johnson notified the state that they would not testify in the trial, which forced prosecutors to offer Callahan – who had demanded a speedy trial – a plea deal as prospective jurors waited downstairs. After Callahan pleaded to the lesser charge of aggravated assault, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada quickly sentenced Callahan to time served and gave him probation. Callahan had been in jail for 16 months.
Prosecutors planned to try Callahan, who has three previous convictions for aggravated assault and two arrests for second-degree attempted murder with a weapon, as a prison releasee reoffender and a habitual offender. If a jury had convicted Callahan of attempted murder this week, Estrada could have doubled his sentence to 30 years.
None of this ought to have worried Callahan, who has been in jail since September 2021. Sholtz, who pleaded no contest to attempted first degree murder this summer in return for pointing out Callahan as the shooter in the courtroom, did not show up for the trial Monday. Johnson – who Callahan shot in the hip – is also “unavailable” to testify, Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun.
“The co-defendant who entered a plea and who was to cooperate, has gone AWOL,” Kromholz said. “The victim made himself unavailable, too.”
Callahan did not get a pass, however. Estrada declared him a violent felony offender of special concern, which leads to enhanced sentences and criminal sanctions for defendants who defy their probation orders. If Callahan trips up anytime in the next five years, he can be returned to prison for years.
Callahan also pleaded no contest to constructive possession of a gun by a convicted felon, a third-degree felony that can bring 15 years.
Sholtz may also face the music for breaking her plea agreement. Kromholz has the option of taking her to trial in the shooting of Johnson. Since she seems to have broken her plea agreement, she no longer has one.
Sholtz, Johnson and Callahan all know each other from Highway Park, a community off U.S. 27 south of Lake Placid.
Sholtz is not the only troublesome witness this week. Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden ordered the arrest of a reluctant prosecution witness in another murder case expected to be heard this week.