Emily Necole Marquez was arrested in April and charged with robbery after allegedly snatching a purse belonging to a 77-year-old victim in Avon Park.

According to her arrest affidavit, Marquez, 21, walked up to the victim, who was delivering newspapers to Arc Resale store, which raises money for adults with intellectual disabilities. She asked the victim if she needed help, and the victim said yes, according to the arrest report. At that point, a security video allegedly captured Marquez as she grabbed the woman’s purse and ran off. The older woman fell to the ground, causing minor abrasions to the head, hands and knees, as well as injuring one of her ribs, according to Marquez’s April 17 arrest affidavit.

