Emily Necole Marquez was arrested in April and charged with robbery after allegedly snatching a purse belonging to a 77-year-old victim in Avon Park.
According to her arrest affidavit, Marquez, 21, walked up to the victim, who was delivering newspapers to Arc Resale store, which raises money for adults with intellectual disabilities. She asked the victim if she needed help, and the victim said yes, according to the arrest report. At that point, a security video allegedly captured Marquez as she grabbed the woman’s purse and ran off. The older woman fell to the ground, causing minor abrasions to the head, hands and knees, as well as injuring one of her ribs, according to Marquez’s April 17 arrest affidavit.
The purse contained $110 in cash, a Tracphone, a checkbook, and a driver’s license, according to the arrest affidavit.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Marquez on April 20 and a judge placed her on $60,000 bond.
Marquez, however, told a judge during a July 7 bond hearing that she has had a change of heart and wants to straighten out her life.
According to Derek S. Christian, who represented Marquez at her bond hearing, his client is pregnant and wants out of jail so she can start preparing for her child, which is due at the end of August.
“The pregnancy has changed my life,” Marquez told Cowden, “in how I want to do better, what I need to do to do better. I want to get out there and make a life for me and my baby.”
Christian noted that she can’t afford to pay the $60,000 bond, that she has never failed to appear in court, and that she would live with her grandmother in Labelle.
She also promised to abide by the conditions for release set by the court, including completing substance abuse evaluation; calling pretrial release office twice a week; she must live with grandparents; and submit to random urinalysis.
Christian told the judge that Marquez would prefer to deliver her baby “outside of the jail, which is not the most comfortable place to have a child.”
During bond reductions, prosecutors can ask the court to deny the bond reduction, but Assistant State Attorney Norda Swaby reiterated that the older woman was hurt during the robbery.
“Her purse was snatched from her; she sustained injuries from the fall,” Swaby said. “There is surveillance video; the case is strong, but we leave it up to the court.”
With that, Cowden reduced Marquez’s bond to $12,000, but warned the defendant that she must comply with the conditions of her release.