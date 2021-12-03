SEBRING — The Sebring man charged with shooting a mother bear and a cub to death in his yard told a judge Wednesday that he was protecting his family and property.
Sun ‘N Lake resident John Falango, 43, told County Judge Anthony Ritenour at his arraignment that bears are a common visitor to his property.
“Me and my wife and my son have been living there for 11 years now, we’ve seen a few dozen bears coming in our yard, climbing our fence, it’s no problem,” Falango told Ritenour. “We don’t mess with them, they’re just grazing around, it’s kind of cool to look at. But the situation I got in was a totally, absolutely different situation.”
Falango also told Ritenour that he called the Fish and Wildlife Commission to report the incident, something Ritenour believed would go in Falango’s favor.
“If I was looking to kill bears I would have never called the cops after I shot the first one,” Falango told the judge. “I got scared that I shot a bear.”
Falango also told the judge that he had faced community outrage over the shooting.
“That’s one thing that was failed to mention, because I’m all over the papers, and it is getting bad. I have people coming in front of my house, cussing.”
According to reports from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Falango woke up at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 26, a Tuesday, and decided to take his dog for a walk, utilizing his golf cart. When he got back to his home, reports said, he found four bears in his yard. The adult and three cubs – startled by Falango and his barking dog – scurried up a tree in his yard.
Reports said Falango drove through the front yard, backed his golf cart into his garage, then went inside his house and came back out with a Hi-Point .380 pistol from his bedroom. Shining a flashlight into the tree, he saw the bears still there, one of them hissing at him and waving its front legs from behind one of the branches, FWC said. At that point, reports said, Falango decided to shoot multiple times into the tree at the bears, eventually striking one of the smaller bears, causing it to fall. Reports said he shot at it once more after it fell to the ground.
He then went inside and called 911. The other three bears eventually climbed down from the tree. The cub died under the tree, and the mother bear walked approximately 100 feet from the tree before she died of her injuries, reports said. The FWC captured and relocated one cub, and the fourth ran off..
Falango is charged with four counts each of: killing or attempting to kill black bear out of season; killing or attempting to kill black bears without a permit; killing or attempting to kill bear cubs or a bear with cubs; and using improper methods, such as .380 pistol and ammunition.
On Wednesday, Ritenour first warned Falango that he “technically” faced 16 years in state prison, but “is that going to happen? No,” the judge said. “But I don’t know that you’re not going to get any jail time if found guilty.” Ritenour, who read Falango’s arrest report in court as the defendant waited, offered Falango the benefit of the doubt.
“This is not what I was expecting to read,” Ritenour told him. “I was expecting to read that you were going out in the woods and setting weird traps … maybe the mother … and then you thought it would be funny to shoot the cubs. If it was that, we would have a big problem.”
Ritenour, who keeps bees and also removes them from the Sun ‘N Lake community, told Falango that he understood how bears can be a nuisance as well as be dangerous.
“Just so happens I’m a redneck that’s lived around here,” he told Falango. “I’m a beekeeper too. Bears have wreaked havoc on my hives. Tore up 25-35 hives in the last six years. I’m not the biggest whatever of bears, but I also don’t think we should be going out and going, ‘wham bam, thank you ma‘am.’ And that’s not what has occurred.”
If Falango was on his property and defending himself, the law will decide, the judge said.
“One part looks bad, another part looks really good because it was in your yard, so let’s see what washes out,” Ritenour said.
Perhaps to provide a counterpoint to community anger Falango has experienced, the judge told him, “I’m a local, I’m just a country boy who wears a black robe,” he said. “I like to go hunting, I like to play outside, I like to shoot things, and I like to enjoy nature. So I understand.”
Ritenour mentioned the fate of the younger bears.
But the cubs, I can read into it that (FWC) is thinking you could have allowed them to go, OK?” the judge said.
FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto called the bear shootings a “heinous act” and “unacceptable.”
The Florida Legislature last year increased the fine for poaching black bears from $500 to $750 per bear. FWC suggests property owners remain calm and back away from black bears. It suggests using bear spray and other non-lethal forms of bear repellant.