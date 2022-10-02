APTOPIX Christmas Parade SUV

A broken children’s stroller lays on W. Main St. in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV drove into a parade of Christmas marchers Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The trial of Darrell Brooks Jr. accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing six people and wounding many more, was never going to be easy for the people who lived through it. Now it may be worse, after Brooks Jr. was allowed to dismiss his attorneys and represent himself.

 JOHN HART/WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL VIA AP

A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year is set to go on trial today. Darrell Brooks faces nearly 80 charges in the 2021 disaster in Waukesha. Prosecutors promised to present extensive video of the SUV plowing through the crowd, and the trial had looked like a straightforward proceeding. But the judge last week allowed Brooks to represent himself. Brooks has no legal training but will get the opportunity to cross-examine victims, police officers and anyone else who testifies. Legal experts warn it could quickly become chaotic and painful for witnesses.

Darrell Brooks’ trial was never going to be easy for the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Now it could hurt even more.

