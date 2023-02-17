SEBRING — Joseph Ables, the U.S. Marine veteran who shot and killed a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy, wants to hire a fellow Vietnam veteran as a post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) consultant.
Ables’ lawyer, Bjorn Brunvand, wants City of New York anthropology professor Dr. Glenn Peterson to aid him in his defense of Ables, who faces execution if found guilty.
Brunvand is scheduled to ask the court for money to hire Peterson during a Friday pretrial hearing.
Peterson’s book, “War and the Arc of Human Experience,” discusses his life-long battle with a condition nearly all battle veterans experience.
“We do not yet have a way of making the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder go away,” Peterson, who flew 70 missions in Vietnam, writes. “We can treat the symptoms, but all of these treatments seem to be just temporary.”
Though some appellate courts have recognized PTSD as a basis of insanity, unconsciousness and self-defense, “the courts have not always found the presentation of PTSD testimony to be relevant,” a National Library of Medicine study found.
Ables, who served in the U.S. Marines in Vietnam, has claimed in court documents that the Veterans Administration determined him to be 100 percent disabled by PTSD and other effects. The 74-year-old also sought self-defense immunity via Stand Your Ground, the Florida law that says people can use deadly force when their lives are threatened. During that hearing, Ables claimed that PTSD caused him to mistake Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry for a black-clad North Vietnamese officer.
“During the Vietnam War, the Vietcong wore black and would often wear black or dark clothing to impersonate their enemies,” his motion states.
In June 2018, Gentry and his partner were called to a Placid Lakes neighborhood after Ables shot a neighbor’s cat with a pellet rifle. The neighbor told Gentry the shot that killed her cat came from a house about two lots away. As Gentry approached Ables’ house, his partner heard shots coming from Ables’ screened front porch. Deputies found Gentry laying on the ground inside the enclosure.
Ables faces the death penalty if he’s convicted.
There were other complaints about Ables in the months before he shot Gentry. Ables allegedly maced another neighbor as he walked his dog and fired arrows into other neighbors’ yards.