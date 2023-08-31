A defendant who helped convict Bryan Marquis Reese of aggravated manslaughter of a child received a lighter sentence for that “substantial assistance,” a defense lawyer said Monday.
Stan Hill, 65, faced nearly two years in state prison on several charges, including possession of cocaine, driving without a license, felony battery and assault, and giving a false name to police. However, following his help solving the death of an infant, the defendant on Monday received 16 months in state prison, far below guidelines.
Hill, who has a lengthy history of criminal convictions, including petit theft, grand theft, assault, domestic battery, trespassing, criminal mischief, cocaine possession, and other drug charges, scored out to more than 20 months in prison.
During sentencing Monday, defense lawyer Daniel Hernandez told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden that his client had “provided evidence resolving a homicide case.”
Reese pleaded guilty in May and in June pleaded guilty to the baby’s death. He received five years in prison followed by 15 years in probation.
Hill, Reese’s former cellmate, told prosecutors that Reese told him that he had put a sock in the baby’s mouth to keep it from crying.
Castillo told Cowden that the medical examiner was unsure if sudden infant death syndrome had caused the 6-month-old’s death. Reese woke up from a night of heavy drinking on Dec. 20, 2021, to discover the child dead in its crib.
“Reese took a plea to aggravated manslaughter of a child,” Castillo said. “It could not have been for the evidence of this defendant.”
Castillo made the admission in open court, noting that it would not be news to Reese that Hill relayed the information. In fact, Reese knew Hill was expected to testify had the case gone to trial. Castillo and Hernandez noted they were making the disclosure in open court, with the public watching over the public virtual court platform.
Cowden reviewed the sentencing guidelines, listened to Castillo and Hernandez explain their deliberations and gave her blessing to the agreement.
Cowden on Monday gave Hill 16 months in prison for the cocaine possession and time served for the lesser counts.