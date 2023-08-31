A defendant who helped convict Bryan Marquis Reese of aggravated manslaughter of a child received a lighter sentence for that “substantial assistance,” a defense lawyer said Monday.

Stan Hill, 65, faced nearly two years in state prison on several charges, including possession of cocaine, driving without a license, felony battery and assault, and giving a false name to police. However, following his help solving the death of an infant, the defendant on Monday received 16 months in state prison, far below guidelines.

Recommended for you