SEBRING — Brandon Charles Baker will be the subject of the first felony court hearing of 2023.
As the Highlands County Courthouse launches its new year of adjudication Monday, Baker, like other defendants on the probation docket that day, is hoping to get a new start.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden will decide whether Baker, who is on a year’s probation for resisting an officer without violence, should be taken off probation. His lawyer, Michael Hrdlicka, filed a motion to early terminate his probation on Dec. 14.
The defense lawyer says Baker – who has about five months left on his probation – has been doing what the court required of him.
He’s completed drug and alcohol evaluation and treatment, has kept his job and paid all his fees, fines, and court costs, and wants to get his life back, the lawyer says.
“The defendant has clearly demonstrated his desire and ability to be rehabilitated and to be a contributing member of society,” Hrdlicka wrote in his motion.
Other cases on Monday’s violation of probation (VOP) docket, however, concern people who have allegedly broken their probation agreements. If they commit another crime, fail to make court payments, or use illicit substances, they are arrested until a judge sees them. Most of the defendants in front of Cowden on Monday have spent the holidays in the Highlands County Jail.
Court records show that methamphetamine use is the top reason people violate their probation.
The second defendant Monday morning is Wendy Marie Barnett, convicted of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was put on two years’ probation on Jan. 18, 2022. Unfortunately, according to an Oct. 3 drug test, Barnett had methamphetamine in her system. That is in direct violation of her probation agreement.
And so it will go on Monday, with at least 60 other defendants on learning their fate before Cowden.
- Patricia Nila, sentenced to a year of probation for brandishing a knife at her daughter in their home, also tested positive for methamphetamine while on a year’s probation.
- William Nathan Ward IV is expected to plead no contest to having sex with a child older than 12, burglary, and resisting police without violence.
- Robert Owen Whitaker II allegedly broke his probation agreement
- by testing positive for methamphetamine at least four times since he was put on probation in September 2021. He was put on five months’ probation after serving a 36-month sentence for burglary and theft, court records show.
Judges agree to sentence defendants to drug treatment as part of their plea agreements, but Highlands County Public Defender’s Office says there are never enough beds for in-patient drug and alcohol treatment. Facilities like Peace River Center provide drug and mental health counseling, but many defendants have to find treatment out of county.