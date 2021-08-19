SEBRING — Imagine entering a courtroom as your case is called. The prosecutor is at her podium, ready to read the charges against you. The bailiffs are standing along a wall as courtroom observers fill the pews behind you. The judge, wearing his regal robes, stares down at you as you come forward.
You have asked to plead guilty and will ask the court, in its wisdom, to determine your punishment.
But your defense attorney – appointed to defend you, to speak up for you, to guide you through the legal minefield – isn’t there. He’s on a screen across the room, appearing remotely from his Lake Placid law office.
Is that good enough for defendants, who want the best defense available? And when you lose, the defense lawyer isn’t there to give you the pat on the shoulder that says, “This isn’t the end of the world.”
The Sixth Amendment may guarantee legal counsel for the accused, but it apparently doesn’t require it to be in the same room with you.
Judges hold most cases virtually, but at certain times – such as jury trials – defendants and attorneys of both sides are required to be in the courtroom.
Nevertheless, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada and other judges have seen an increasing number of lone defendants in court.
“I was taking a plea yesterday, and it was quite the drama that occurred,” Estrada told lawyers during a break in the docket Aug. 6. “The individual, the client, was by themselves here, and their attorney was somewhere out of county.”
He told the lawyers that what jurists in the 10th Circuit are starting to see is a growing phenomenon. “[Another judge] sent out an email having a discussion about in-person, virtual everything else, and there seems to be a consensus.”
“I am definitely worried about it,” Estrada said, “especially when the client comes to court by himself.”
Though the situation is not widespread, it’s growing. “It’s starting again, very slowly, that some of the clients are here in person, like Daniel in the Lion’s Den, with the prosecutor standing there.”
That makes defendants nervous, he said.
Rather than seeing a citizen unrepresented in court, Estrada said he preferred the vision law schools draw for aspiring lawyers: “The valiant defense attorney standing next to the client.”
Estrada said Circuit Judge Ellen Masters, the chief judge of Florida’s 10th Judicial Circuit, hears from her fellow judges on where processes can be improved.
Masters issued administrative order 1-60.2 in July, which suggests judges use virtual court hearings where possible. Her order also states, however, that any party, including defendants, may file a motion requesting an in-person hearing.
“A discussion is ongoing based on administrative orders,” Estrada said.
The Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers in July asked for a return to virtual court proceedings as the Delta variant of COVID-19 began to spread across the state.