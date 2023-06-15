Eric Livingston McFarlane, 41, pled guilty to a drug charge and assault Monday as a jury was being assembled for trial.
McFarlane was to stand trial on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but instead pled guilty to a felony drug charge in exchange for two years probation. He was given time served on a reduced charge of assault.
According to McFarlane’s Highlands County arrest affidavit, McFarlane, who was driving a car, pulled up next to his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend and pointed a gun at him. The woman in the car told the deputy that McFarlane told the other man, “I’m going to kill you.” When deputies determined McFarlane was a convicted felon, they also hit him with the gun charge.
McFarlane has served prison terms of eight years and five years in state prison.
William Ray Bryson was to stand trial for burglary and petit theft Monday but he also pled guilty instead of facing a jury.
He pled guilty to trespassing, a reduced charge from burglary, and was given one-year probation. The judge also gave him time served for petit theft.
According to his arrest affidavit, Bryson, 41, was found outside a house that was occupied by a woman and her husband on April 3, 2023. As the couple watched their surveillance camera’s screen, they saw Bryson try to enter through their front door, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy. When police arrived, Bryson allegedly told deputies that he was lost and didn’t know whose home he’d tried to enter. When police searched his pocket, they found a casing from the security camera inside.
Another Monday trial, that of Jeremy Ruddell, 50, was continued until July 5.
Ruddell was to be tried on a single count of failing to appear for an earlier court date pertaining to an upcoming fraud trial.
Ruddell, who skipped a court appearance in August 2018, fled to North Africa and elsewhere until he was brought back to the United States in April 2022, according to Highlands County prosecutors. Ruddell, who allegedly claimed to be president of the HOA in April 2018, allegedly tried to access the association’s bank account, which contained nearly $21,000. He was arrested on grand theft, scheme to defraud, and because he is a convicted felon, according to police, he is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. He’ll possibly be tried on the other charges after his July trial on failing to appear, prosecutors said.