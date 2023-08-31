A group of defendants pleaded no contest to various crimes in felony court Monday, resulting in sentences from years in jail to probation.
Miguel Luis Cardenas
Miguel Luis Cardenas, 30, was originally charged with burglary of a dwelling, which was reduced to trespass of an occupied structure and grand theft auto. Prosecutors dropped the grand theft charge in exchange for his plea.
According to prosecutors, Cardenas entered the home of a Lake Placid resident to obtain a cell phone, which he used without the owner’s permission.
He pleaded no contest Monday in court to trespassing.
In exchange for pleading to the misdemeanor charge, Cowden sentenced Cardenas to four months in the county jail, with credit for all time served.
Willie Earl Donaldson
Willie Earl Donaldson, 41, received 18 months probation after pleading no contest to possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia Monday.
Assistant State Attorney Gary Ellis, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies pulled Donaldson over in May 2023 after noting he was not wearing a seatbelt. They asked him if he had anything in his car and he told them he had medical marijuana.
Deputies searched his car and found a Newport Cigarette box under the seat containing crack cocaine. They also found a glass tube for smoking crack.
Cowden sentenced Donaldson to 18 months probation for the cocaine and 12 months probation for the pipe, to be served concurrently.
He also has to perform 75 hours of community service, submit fingerprints and DNA and stay away from drugs and alcohol.
James Terry Massey Jr.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Island View Restaurant in Sebring in January.
Deputies said they found James Terry Massey Jr. asleep inside the car. As he got out of the car, they saw Massey grab a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine and attempt to kick it under the car. Deputies found it and arrested him.
Massey also could not produce a driver’s license, registration or proof of insurance, prosecutors said.
On Monday, Massey pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine and was given three years’ probation, drug offender probation, which requires him to be tested for drugs. He also must refrain from drinking alcohol.
Mariana Valera-Olemar
Mariana Valera-Olemar pleaded no contest to battery and resisting arrest with violence Monday. Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden sentenced her to six months in county jail followed by five years of probation.
According to Assistant State Attorney Courtney Lenhardt, the defendant struck her roommate on the chin with a manila envelope, which caused minor cuts. When police arrived and tried to put her in handcuffs, she kicked and grabbed at deputies.
There is not a no-contact order; her roommate wants to stay in touch with her, Lenhardt told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden.