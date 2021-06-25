Philllip Markland, charged with first degree murder for allegedly shooting his uncle to death in 2014, will undergo another mental examination to determine whether he was unable to determine right from wrong at the time of the crime.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Wednesday approved defense attorney Donna Mae Peterson’s request for an expert to evaluate Markland’s mental health on June 15, 2014 – more than seven years ago. In the years since, there have been other mental incapacity motions, but judges have ordered the case forward.
“The Markland case has undergone so many twists and turns,” Highlands County assistant state attorney Steve Houchin said. “Back a year or so ago, he was determined to be competent to stand trial. He went off to a facility for two or three months, and the court determined he was competent to stand trial.”
The difference now: Markland has a new attorney who wants to evaluate Markland under the M’Naghten Rule, which states a criminal defendant is not guilty by reason of insanity if he did not understand his actions or was so deranged that he did not know what he was doing was wrong.
Notes from Highland County Sheriff’s detectives describe Markland’s erratic behavior moments after the shooting.
In an odd string of events, his uncle, Thomas Markland, felt he had to shoot Phillip, who had been acting belligerent toward his uncle, investigators reported at the time. After injuring his nephew, a concerned Thomas called 9-1-1 to request medical help for his nephew.
While his uncle was on the call to dispatchers, Phillip allegedly picked up a rifle with a high capacity magazine and shot his uncle in the back of the head at least 17 times with .22 rounds, detectives reported.
The first Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy to arrive at the home in Sebring testified that Phillip Markland was standing in the front yard, without any clothes on, with blood on his face, chest and shoulders. “And he shouted out a bunch of stuff about how ‘I had to do it, my uncle, you know, he just snapped.’” Another investigator on the scene heard Phillip declare himself to be Jesus Christ. He also leapt from the EMT stretcher and jumped into the passenger seat of the ambulance.
Detectives found his uncle, Thomas, dead inside the residence. The case has lasted through Stand Your Ground hearings, mental competency hearings, witness depositions, and countless other motions.
Dr. Tracy Hartig of Bartow will evaluate Markland, court testimony, as well as depositions, medical and psychiatric records generated by previous doctors and facilities at a cost of $120 an hour, not to exceed $2,000, Estrada’s order shows.
Depositions from friends and family already in the court record detail Markland’s behavior at least as far back as high school, including drug abuse, alcohol abuse and erratic behavior. He has been charged with disorderly conduct, pot possession, as well as assault and domestic violence and threat against a public servant in 2013.
Once the defense presents its findings, Houchin said, prosecutors will hire an expert to refute the findings, if necessary.