FORT LAUDERDALE — The prosecution spent three weeks telling jurors how Nikolas Cruz murdered 14 students and three staff members at a Florida high school four years ago. Now his attorneys will get their chance to present why they believe he did it, hoping to get him sentenced to life without parole instead of death.

Melisa McNeill, Cruz’s lead public defender, is expected to give her opening statement today, having deferred its presentation from the start of the trial a month ago.

