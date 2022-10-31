SEBRING — A defense lawyer is scheduled to argue several motions this week in favor of her client, accused quintuple murderer Zephen Xaver.
Xaver shot and killed five women to death in SunTrust Bank in January 2019.
SEBRING — A defense lawyer is scheduled to argue several motions this week in favor of her client, accused quintuple murderer Zephen Xaver.
Xaver shot and killed five women to death in SunTrust Bank in January 2019.
Among the motions Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill is scheduled to argue:
- A motion governing the questioning of jurors
- A motion to prohibit challenging certain potential jurors for cause
- A motion for recess between phases of trial
- A motion for alternating, individual voir dire of jurors
- A motion to suppress any statements Xaver made to police after his arrest.
On Tuesday, McNeill is scheduled to ask a judge to throw out Xaver’s statements to police after his arrest at the bank more than an hour after he shot the women on Jan. 23, 2019. A sheriff’s crisis negotiator asked Xaver a few questions as the suspect sat handcuffed in a Sheriff’s cruiser in the bank parking lot. Neither the deputy nor other officers took notes of the conversation, McNeill wrote in her Sept. 30 motion.
McNeill is asking a judge to disallow any statements the accused killer made to sheriff’s deputies or police officers inside the cruiser, as well as statements Xaver made to detectives after he was given his Miranda warning in a Sheriff’s Office interrogation room later that afternoon.
Her reason: No one read Xaver his rights before he answered questions from a crisis negotiator outside the bank. On top of that, she said in her motion, no one wrote down or otherwise noted what Xaver said while in the sheriff’s vehicle. Finally, McNeill claims, while Xaver was inside an interrogation room at the Sheriff’s Office, a lead detective failed to have Xaver sign a document stating he was waiving his right to have a lawyer present.
It will be up to a judge to agree in full, in part, or not at all to her motion.
The other motions surround how jurors are chosen and rejected; ensuring the jury pool is not contaminated; and asking for a break between the verdict and if he’s found guilty, the start of the sentencing (or punishment) phase.
McNeill also claims in her motion that detectives did not tell Xaver that Assistant Public Defender Robert Gray was outside the interrogation room looking to represent Xaver. “A defendant is entitled to counsel as soon as feasible under custodial restraint,” she argued.