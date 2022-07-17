SEBRING — In January 2020, Ronald and Janet Price answered a knock at their Lorida home to find a Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent at their door.
Two months earlier, Orlando Garcia Esquibel, a member of the FDLE’s cybersquad, had sent out crawlers over the internet looking for anyone downloading known child pornographic images, which the crawlers can spot by identifying hashtags attached to offensive images.
A list of hashtags and corresponding child porn images are kept in a database at Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and is available to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. While performing his search, the crawlers spotted suspect child porn being downloaded on the IP address assigned to the Price’s home address.
Based on opening statements in State vs. Randall Craig Schmidt, which began Friday morning, those are the few facts upon which prosecutors and defense attorneys agree.
Prosecutors say Schmidt, 52, and the couple’s neighbor, used the laptop and the couple’s WiFi account to download the images. Assistant Public Defender Rhonda Whittaker, however, says the FDLE has no idea who actually downloaded those images.
Prosecutor Courtney Lenhart’s first witness was Esquibel. The couple, according to Esquibel, seemed taken aback when he suddenly asked them if they had been downloading child pornography from the internet. They had not, they told Esquibel, but they had lent their laptop to their neighbor.
Esquibel went next door and interviewed Schmidt, who told him he’d been using peer-to-peer software called eMule to transfer business documents. When Esquibel asked him what business he was in, Schmidt told the investigator, “I don’t know if I want to answer that.” Schmidt also denied downloading child pornography, and after a little back and forth, agreed to give the Price’s laptop to the Esquibel.
Schmidt was not arrested that day, but Esquibel took the laptop to analyze its contents.
Esquibel and another analyst made a copy of the hard drive from the Price’s laptop at the computer lab in Fort Myers and allegedly found 108 suspected child pornographic images. After determining the downloads occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 22, 2019 — when the laptop was allegedly in Schmidt’s possession — Esquibel arrested Schmidt on May 8, 2020. He charged the Lorida resident with 20 counts of possessing child pornography.
Schmidt faces 5 years on each charge, or life in prison if convicted on all 20 counts.
Whittaker asked Esquibel if he’d thoroughly searched the couple’s smartphones, Kindle E-reader or Smart TV, all of which can download data from the Internet. He answered that he had not. Audio and video is not supported on Kindle E-readers, he told Whittaker.
Why did he dismiss the older couple as suspects (the wife was 57 at the time of Esquibel’s visit)?
“Based on their age, based on my experience, that’s how I based that statement,” Esquibel told Whittaker. She asked him to be more specific why he dismissed the couple during what she called a “cursory” questioning of the couple.
“They didn’t seem to have the technological skill, they didn’t know what peer-to-peer was,” the agent said.
Whittaker also asked Esquibel if it was possible that a visitor to their home had borrowed their laptop while there.
“So, the data tells you the searches (for pornography) were done, but the data doesn’t tell you who searched them? Did you ask if anyone had come to visit just for an hour and had been on the computer and searched for something and left?”
He said he’d asked about overnight visitors but not people stopping by.
Whittaker also questioned whether the detective knew for certain that Schmidt had the computer in his possession at the time the videos were downloaded.
The trial resumes Monday morning.