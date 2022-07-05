SEBRING — The attorney defending Zephen Xaver has told a judge that she plans to file a motion to suppress evidence.
Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill made the announcement Wednesday during a pretrial hearing. During that hearing, she told a judge that police did not write down a full record of their movements on Jan. 23, 2019, the day Xaver was videotaped killing five women in SunTrust Bank.
“I have learned that officers had written no reports, including those who had direct contact” with her client, McNeill told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada Wednesday.
Xaver faces possible execution if he’s found guilty on five counts of first-degree murder, so as Xaver’s defense attorney, McNeill wants to protect her client’s due process rights and determine if police improperly obtained evidence, including statements she might ask a judge to exclude from trial.
The case is more than three years old; however, McNeill has deposed law enforcement officials from the scene, looking for holes in their procedures and methods.
In January, she questioned detectives about warrants to search his phone, whether they’d worn gloves or protective suits while entering the crime scene inside the bank, and asked them about other procedural details.
McNeill asked investigators at which point they read Xaver his Miranda warning (in the Sheriff’s Office interview room) and whether her client ever asked for a lawyer. (No). She also asked whether detectives had Xaver’s permission to obtain his medical, education, and military records.
Some sheriff’s deputies involved didn’t take investigative notes. A member of the sheriff’s crisis negotiation team told McNeill he did not write a report because team members do not write reports based on their negotiations on the telephone. That’s because the team’s goal is to get people out safely, not to investigate a crime, the team member told McNeill.
It’s unknown when McNeill will file her motion to suppress evidence or statements.
Paul Wallace, the 10th Judicial Circuit prosecutor trying Xaver for five counts of first-degree murder, has repeatedly urged Estrada to give McNeill a deadline to file motions, including announcing whether they’ll rely on a defense of insanity.
When Estrada asked McNeill when she’d be ready to file the motion, McNeill told him she would not be ready to file until after she returned from an eight-week leave of absence starting in mid-July.
“It requires research,” she told the judge. “I will not write a substandard motion.”
The next pretrial hearing is Aug. 16. Estrada said he’d set deadlines at that point. McNeill said another attorney from her office will be there to represent Xaver.