SEBRING — A local defense attorney is asking a judge to take the assistant state attorney prosecuting his client off the case. The reason: alleged prosecutorial “vindictiveness.”
The prosecutor, however, denies he was being vindictive when making prosecutorial decisions. He also denies willfully refusing to comply with a court order.
Attorney Peter Brewer claims Highlands County prosecutor Richard Castillo – upset that Brewer sought a motion ordering Castillo to name the informant or dismiss the case – yanked a plea offer, enhanced the charges against his client, and made other punitive moves.
The client – Drew Fellin – was arrested after he allegedly twice sold illegal drugs to an informant known to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. According to court records, sheriff’s deputies surveilled and filmed the alleged transactions in two locations on Feb. 10 and Feb. 19, 2020.
As Fellin awaited trial in jail, Brewer filed a motion to compel the state to identify the state’s confidential informant and related records in both cases. The state had an eight-year plea offer on the table at the time of his motion, Brewer contends.
According to Brewer, Castillo’s informant “was in the wind” but Castillo told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada during a May 16 hearing that he would name the informant and provide the records before trial. The judge then asked Castillo if he was cutting off negotiations.
“Well, they’ve done a long way of hampering the ability to negotiate,” Castillo told Estrada. “I’ll never say never, but it won’t be like it was.”
Then, Brewer says, Castillo told him in an email that he didn’t like the judge’s ruling and would not be sending records vital to Fellin’s defense. To escalate the issue, Brewer filed a motion for sanctions against Castillo on June 10. He asked a judge to impose a five-day deadline for Castillo to produce the records, exclude the witness, or dismiss the charges against Fellin.
At the June 22 sanctions hearing, Castillo suddenly announced that he was dropping the two drug transaction cases, writing, “Based on the facts and circumstances of this case, the state will not proceed.”
After Castillo dropped the charges, Fellin was released from jail on his own recognizance. However, before the hearing ended, Castillo announced there would be no plea deal on a third case against Fellin – a Dec. 11, 2020, Sebring event for which Fellin was charged with fleeing and eluding police and driving on a suspended license. Castillo announced he would seek enhanced penalties against Fellin by prosecuting him as a habitual felony offender, which would increase any potential sentence, according to Brewer.
According to Brewer’s motion to disqualify, Castillo also told the court that he’d contacted the Polk County prosecutor and asked her to sentence Fellin as a habitual offender should he be found guilty in that county.
Finally, after Fellin was released from jail, Castillo filed a motion for his re-arrest, alleging that he’d violated his pretrial release agreement.
According to Brewer’s motion, Castillo’s actions add up to prosecutorial vindictiveness, that the prosecutor, in effect, had punished his client for exercising his right to defend himself from the charges.
“This is vindictive and retaliatory conduct by a prosecutor,” Brewer contends. “Mr. Fellin respectfully requests that this court disqualify (prosecutor) Castillo as counsel in this matter.”
Castillo, a veteran prosecutor, denies he was out to punish Fellin for exercising his rights; he also contends that he wasn’t going to proceed to trial with his confidential informant. During the motion hearing, Castillo told the judge they’d provide the information, but he subsequently dropped the charges, which ended debate about identifying the informant.
Castillo argues that The Constitution does not guarantee defendants a right to a plea deal and says Brewer “took an aggressive litigation posture” and that the defendant “cannot show actual prejudice on his part.”
Prosecutors also argue that Brewer’s argument is legally insufficient. The prosecutor’s office is seeking a summary denial to Brewer’s motion.
Brewer told a judge during a pretrial hearing for Fellin on Wednesday that he would not proceed until next Wednesday’s hearing to disqualify Castillo. Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz stepped forward.