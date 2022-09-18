School Shooting-Florida

Scherer

 AMY BETH BENNETT/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN SENTINEL VIA AP/POOL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses.

The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a longstanding animosity toward lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill.

Recommended for you