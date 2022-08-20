LAKE PLACID — Jessica Elizabeth Degoede, 35, listed as homeless, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. She is facing charges of burglary with battery or assault, battery on a law enforcement officer, battery, resisting an officer with violence and tampering in a first degree felony proceeding.
According to the HCSO arrest report, deputies arrived at a residence in response to a domestic complaint. Upon arrival, the victim told deputies Degoede and a female companion/witness went to the victim’s house. The victim let the companion inside but told Degoede to leave but she followed them inside. When inside, a verbal altercation took place between the suspect and the victim, the report states.
Degoede allegedly took her companion by the throat and pushed her. The victim threatened to call 911 if Degoede did not leave. The report states Degoede hit the victim twice with her fist.
The victim and witness got into a truck with the windows down and the suspect allegedly climbed in and struck the victim.
Degoede took the victim’s phone out of the vehicle so she could not call for help. Later, when deputies tried to arrest her, she pulled away from one of the deputies. Both deputies put her on the ground after she did not comply with commands. Degoede allegedly kicked one deputy in the process. Even after the taser was used, the suspect kept fighting.
One deputy noted in the report of being scratched, kicked and bitten on the forearm. The deputy also noted seeing blood on Degoede’s gums before being bitten. There was blood on the deputy and suspect, but the deputy couldn’t tell whose blood it was.
After being handcuffed, the suspect was taken to the hospital per her request saying she swallowed methamphetamine earlier. When discharged from the hospital, she was taken to jail.