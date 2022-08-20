LAKE PLACID — Jessica Elizabeth Degoede, 35, listed as homeless, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. She is facing charges of burglary with battery or assault, battery on a law enforcement officer, battery, resisting an officer with violence and tampering in a first degree felony proceeding.

According to the HCSO arrest report, deputies arrived at a residence in response to a domestic complaint. Upon arrival, the victim told deputies Degoede and a female companion/witness went to the victim’s house. The victim let the companion inside but told Degoede to leave but she followed them inside. When inside, a verbal altercation took place between the suspect and the victim, the report states.

