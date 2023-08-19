Shavartae Makel Deloach, 25, of Lake Placid was arrested Tuesday evening by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Deloach was wanted by HCSO in a murder case from Feb. 25, 2023 and a Florida Highway Patrol warrant from an October 2022 incident.

Deloach is being held in the county’s jail without bond. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, two counts of kidnap an adult, flee/elude police, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, vehicle theft, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a license, hit and run and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

Recommended for you