Shavartae Makel Deloach, 25, of Lake Placid was arrested Tuesday evening by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Deloach was wanted by HCSO in a murder case from Feb. 25, 2023 and a Florida Highway Patrol warrant from an October 2022 incident.
Deloach is being held in the county’s jail without bond. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, two counts of kidnap an adult, flee/elude police, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, vehicle theft, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a license, hit and run and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
Through the investigative process, Deloach was found and arrested in Gulf Port, Mississippi on Aug. 4. HCSO’s public officials said deputies were sent to extradite Deloach back to Highlands County.
According to the HCSO warrant, Deloach is the suspect in the premeditated murder of Arthur Scurry, of Lake Placid. Scurry, who a witness stated is related to Deloach, was found deceased with several gunshot wounds on Feb. 25. The report states Scurry was shot “primarily in the back and head area.”
The witness recognized Deloach’s voice and later, his face. Deloach allegedly put a gun to the witness’ back asking where the victim was.
The Florida Highway Patrol warrant report from Oct. 11, 2022 states a distraught young lady approached the troopers at an establishment in Sebring and told them she felt she was the victim of an attempted kidnapping. She described the car the would-be kidnapper was in. When troopers went in pursuit of the vehicle, the driver led them on a chase that went on in oncoming traffic. The chase ran over 100 mph before the car headed into some woods where it crashed. The car was reported stolen and the driver (Deloach) fled. The car was reported stolen on Oct. 18, 2022 in Lake Placid.
One woman in the car said she begged the driver to let her out because of his dangerous driving.