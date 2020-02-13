As the program manager for Diversity Initiatives at the Alzheimer’s Association, I come in to contact with families affected by Alzheimer’s and related dementias day in and day out. They may not know what questions to ask or resources are available, but the need is always there. That is why the Alzheimer’s Association will host the second Think About It: Dementia Care Conference in Highlands County.
This conference aims to enlighten and engage the community in key association topics including recent advances in research, how to effectively communicate, how to identify pain in people with cognitive impairment and legal and financial planning for those affected and their caregivers. In addition, the Alzheimer’s Association’s Brain Bus will also be on site for the first time during this particular conference. The Brain Bus is one of the Association’s newest initiatives working as a statewide mobile outreach for raising awareness of Alzheimer’s and related dementias by addressing the benefits of early detection, early diagnosis, and risk reduction in adults.
Florida has the second highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s in the nation with more than half million Floridians living with the disease. The disease takes a toll not just on the person diagnosed but the entire family.
I invite the entire community to join us for this free event taking place at the First Presbyterian Church, Genesis Center, at 218 E. Belleview St. in Lake Placid, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. For more information and to register, call 800-272-3900.
Sylvia Leddy
Lake Placid