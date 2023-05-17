Austin Tillman Demery, 23, of Avon Park, was arrested on Sunday afternoon and charged with three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, firing a missile into a vehicle or dwelling, property damage over $1,000, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, carrying a weapon openly, use or display a firearm during a felony and improper exhibit of a firearm.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report states just before noon Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Delaney Avenue and East Hal McCrae Boulevard. Upon their arrival, deputies found a rifle and spent shell casings from multiple calibers near Hawk’s Grocery. Deputies also learned of a gunshot victim in a local hospital.

