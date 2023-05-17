Austin Tillman Demery, 23, of Avon Park, was arrested on Sunday afternoon and charged with three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, firing a missile into a vehicle or dwelling, property damage over $1,000, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, carrying a weapon openly, use or display a firearm during a felony and improper exhibit of a firearm.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report states just before noon Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Delaney Avenue and East Hal McCrae Boulevard. Upon their arrival, deputies found a rifle and spent shell casings from multiple calibers near Hawk’s Grocery. Deputies also learned of a gunshot victim in a local hospital.
HCSO’s Central Dispatch got a call from victim number one who lives on Cherokee Avenue. She told dispatch her Buick had been shot up. The report shows the Buick had holes from bullets on the passenger side; the total damage was estimated over $1,000. Victim number one also stated a gunshot victim may have gone to the hospital in a Hyundai. Deputies would find the gunshot victim in the emergency room of a local hospital.
The crime scene search revealed a rifle and a variety of different caliber spent shell casings and a bullet remaining in a wooden table at the location. Aiding the detectives was video surveillance from the grocery store. The video showed several men shooting and being shot at.
Later, the deputy met victim two, or Buick driver, and a female victim (victim three) at his home where he made a statement. He said a man, whose name was redacted, was driving a gold Hyundai and allegedly shooting at him with an “AR pistol.” The victim said it was not the first time the driver had shot at him.
The victim stated a heavyset white or Hispanic male was shooting at him from the passenger’s front seat and two other Black males were also shooting at him. The driver of the Buick admitted firing three shots out of his driver’s window in order to stop the suspects’ shooting while his girlfriend got into the vehicle from the store. He gave the deputy his gun.
Detectives identified Demery and pulled him over in a traffic stop. The entire conversation with the deputy is redacted. Demery is being held without bond in the county’s jail.