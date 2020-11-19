Whew! That was a close one. Now that Biden is the clear winner, we can spend the next four years repairing all the damage done to our democracy. We can begin a serious attempt to get the virus threat under control. My first suggestion to Joe Biden would be to get one of Florida’s termite companies to put a tent over the White House and kill all the viruses. With so many staff and secret service agents testing positive, the place must be dangerous.
Am I worried about Trump not leaving? Not really. If a crowd of a million people were demonstrating in front of the White House and shouting, “Four more years and we want a dictatorship,” I would be concerned. When I was in elementary school, all the boys would play marbles on the ground after school. If the school yard bully lost his, he would go around kicking the other marbles. Trump is still kicking marbles in his last days. Grace and dignity do not come easily to bullies.
Trump could not hurt our nation this much without enablers. I would put our two senators and our governor in that category. With the election over, we need to ask them why they would not stand up to Trump.
Highlands County has recorded more than 3,000 virus cases and 25 to 35 more are reported every day. Our local deaths may reach more than 200 by the end of the year. Folks, the election is over. It is OK to depoliticize masks now. Our neighbors are dying. How many deaths will it take for some real local leadership to emerge in Highlands County?
James Upchurch
Sebring