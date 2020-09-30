I’m an 84-year-old ex veteran who’s been a lifelong Democrat. I fully believe the Democratic Party was the party of the working-class American people. Not anymore. They are now the Poor Loser party. They can’t get over Trump beating Hillary. Trump got elected by saying what he would do if elected, and he has pretty much done what he said he would do.
The Democratic Party in our government has really done nothing much more than find fault with almost everything Trump says and does. Even trying to impeach him, knowing that was almost an impossible thing to do. The Democrats have spent almost all their time in our government trying to discredit and accuse him of breaking our government laws. They can’t influence him with strong-arm politics because he is not being a politician. He does put the American people first. And no, he is not perfect, and has said some things that were wrong. But who wouldn’t, being someone who is constantly being harassed in almost everything he says or does.
Now, here is something I worry about. The Democrats all year long have said they would nominate for vice president a woman of color, trying to politically ensure a victory in November. Now, here in my opinion is something to think about. I’m sure it is a given, Mr. Biden has some real health problems. So let’s say at his age and pressures of what the world situation is, doctors say he must resign his office and step down. Bingo, who now will become president. Think this sounds silly, I sure don’t. I’d almost bet Joe won’t make the full four-year term.
And my friends, this being a political year with all the COVID-19 epidemic and world problems on top of all this, our country’s motto, “United We Stand,” has gone by the wayside. And it seems a lot of people don’t seem to care only about themselves, we might be in deep trouble.
Robert Larson
Lake Placid