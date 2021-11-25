SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County recently elected Linda Moffitt as its new president for the calendar years 2022 and 2023. Moffitt replaces outgoing president Susie Johnson, who served two terms from 2018-2021.
At the club’s recent monthly meeting, Johnson told the members, “I am very grateful to all of you for supporting me and the club for all these years, especially during the very trying early days of the pandemic.” In turn, Moffitt thanked Johnson “for your leadership and for mentoring me, as I step into a new role.”
Moffitt joined the Democratic Women’s Club shortly after she and her husband moved to Highlands County from Las Vegas. She has been the first vice president since 2018, has served on several committees, and attended several state conventions.
In January 2020, she organized a highly successful Suffragette Tea in honor of the 100th Anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. The tea was the club’s main fundraiser.
Johnson has been an active member of the DWC for many years. Besides serving as president, she has held the following positions: treasurer, six years; legislative representative, two years, and region chair, four years.
While working at South Florida State College, Johnson served for two years as an advisor to the SFSC College Democrats Club. For her service as financial aid director at SFSC from 2001 to 2015, Johnson received the President’s Special Service Award.
Johnson also has been a precinct captain and treasurer for the Highlands County Democratic Executive Committee (DEC).
The DWC meets on the fourth Saturday of the month, except for December, at 10 a.m. at DEC Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway.