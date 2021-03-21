TALLAHASSEE — Florida Democrats are demanding that a state senator resign and a special election be held after a prosecutor charged a former Republican legislator with fraud related to a razor-thin Miami-Dade County race last year.
Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle on Thursday filed felony charges against former Sen. Frank Artiles for allegedly recruiting and paying an old pal nearly $45,000 to disrupt the November election between former Democratic Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez and Republican challenger Ileana Garcia.
Garcia defeated Rodriguez by a 32-vote margin, while the similarly named Alex Rodriguez — who was drafted by Artiles and ran as an independent — captured more than 6,000 votes. The sham candidate did not live in the district or campaign for the seat.
Rundle, who said Thursday the investigation into election fraud is ongoing, emphasized that no evidence exists that Garcia was part of Artiles’ alleged plot to “confuse voters and siphon votes” from the incumbent Democrat.
But state Democratic Party leaders called for Garcia to step down after the ongoing legislative session, scheduled to end April 30, and for a special election so that voters can be assured of a legitimate winner.
Garcia’s “victory is clearly tainted and will forever cast a cloud on her service in the Senate, not to mention the entire Florida Senate,” Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz told reporters during a video conference call Friday.
“This type of activity calls into question the very integrity and fairness of our electoral process,” he said.
Announcing the charges against Artiles and Alex Rodriguez on Thursday, Rundle said that running a “ghost campaign” is antithetical to American democracy but isn’t against the law. The charges against the two men are related to campaign finance violations.
The Republican-controlled Senate has a procedure that could result in the ouster of one of its members, but Senate President Wilton Simpson is standing by Garcia.
In a prepared statement provided to The News Service of Florida, Garcia and Simpson said Garcia was certified as the winner of the Senate District 37 race by the state Elections Canvassing Commission.
The Senate statement noted that Rundle said Garcia was not involved in the alleged crimes.
“Senator Garcia has the full support of President Simpson as she continues to serve her constituents,” the senators’ statement said. “President Simpson and Senator Garcia fully support the ongoing efforts of law enforcement as the investigation into this matter continues.”
Artiles, a tough-talking U.S. Marine veteran whose brash demeanor earned him the moniker “Frank the Tank” during his tenure in the Legislature, stepped down from the Senate in 2017 after a racial and profanity-laced tirade at a private club.
According to an arrest affidavit that details what Alex Rodriguez told investigators, Artiles orchestrated the “ghost campaign” to oust the Democrat.
The affidavit said Artiles contacted Alex Rodriguez, who had moved from Miami-Dade County to Boca Raton, in May and offered to pay him $50,000 to run as a third-party candidate in the Miami-Dade race. Alex Rodriguez agreed, and Artiles told him to switch his voter registration from Republican to independent.
Artiles gave Alex Rodriguez the paperwork to file as a candidate, instructed him to use an old Palmetto Bay address that was still on his driver’s license and gave him $2,000 to open a campaign bank account. After the account was opened, Artiles allegedly rushed to Tallahassee to file the paperwork with the state Division of Elections.
On several occasions, Alex Rodriguez sought money from Artiles for “business” transactions, and Artiles gave him between $3,000 and $5,000, according to the allegations. Artiles took the money from a safe in his home office and asked for 30 percent of whatever profit Alex Rodriguez made from the deal.
One time, Alex Rodriguez asked Artiles to pay for his child’s Catholic school tuition. Artiles paid $6,798.39 to the school using his credit card. In all, Artiles gave Alex Rodriguez nearly $45,000, the affidavit said.