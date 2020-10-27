SEBRING — Democrats got a chance to show their colors and talk with their candidates on Saturday during a “Ridin’ with Biden” caravan through the county.
Participants gathered at 9 a.m. at the Democratic Party headquarters on Sebring Parkway to decorate their cars and hear from candidates for state, local and federal offices.
Karen Emery with the Democratic Party of Highlands County said participants heard from Carmelo Garcia, candidate for County Commission District 1; Bobbie Smith-Powell, candidate for County Commission District 3; Linda Tripp, candidate for Florida House of Representatives District 55, and Allen Ellison, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, District 17.
Approximately 20 vehicles then left the lot to drive to Walmart in Sebring, visit Hibachi Grill parking lot by 10 a.m. and then go to Lake Placid by noon, where Emery said participants held a rally until 2:30 p.m.
Vehicles included an RV with Smith-Powell’s logo and festooned with Biden/Harris banners, as well as other vehicles with signs and flags.
Emery said she’s had to field questions from voters on where to cast their ballots and how long early voting will take place.
The last days for early voting will be this weekend. Early voting ends at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, in time for Halloween.