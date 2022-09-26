Election 2022 Latinos Gun Safety

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shootings in 2018, speaks at the kick off of the Giffords Florida bus tour, Sept. 8, 2022, in Miami.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Annette Taddeo walked to a podium overlooking Miami’s Biscayne Bay and described to her audience how she had fled terrorism as a teenager in Colombia and now feared for the safety of her 16-year-old daughter at an American public school.

A blue and bright orange bus behind the Democratic congressional candidate carried this message in Spanish: “A future without violence.”

Recommended for you