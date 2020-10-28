I and many Americans watched the last presidential debate. Now believe me when I say this, I do not approve of many of Trump’s brash actions, but having said that, I must also say that he has been the best American president since Ronald Regan, mostly because, thank God, he is not a politician, is not a money grubbing leach as many politicians are, and is pro American.
I had hoped that Biden, who has been hiding from public scrutiny since this all began, only speaking to a few people at a time, all of whom are either his biased media supporters or other Democrats who are as crooked as he is, – I hoped that he would be honest for a change. Unfortunately, this did not happen.
Now before you get all tied into knots, please go back and watch the videos of his extortion performance with Bourisma. Look at his lies about how he said he was against fracking and the oil industry and the thousands he would put out of work, until Trump forced him to tell the truth. Actually, Biden many times has said that he would eliminate fracking and fossil fuels in spite of the fact that the cost of such an endeavor would be trillions of dollars and thousands of jobs. This is just one of the many times he has been caught lying, but thank God, after Trump caught him, he finally admitted some of his deceit.
Please look at the real records concerning the millions he and his son have taken from the Russians, the Chinese, the Arabs and others, and then tell me how he could possibly be faithful to our nation. In all of these things and more, he has proven that he cannot be trusted. He has sold his soul for the almighty dollar, and we, the American people, are expected to look the other way as the mainstream media and other crooked politicians like Pelosi, Schumer, Biden, Harris, Nadler, Schiff have done. He also swore that he never even spoke to his son about this extortion, but again, he lied.
Biden wants to raise our taxes by eliminating the tax reduction Trump gave us. Unfortunately for Biden, people reacted badly to this so he again lied and swore that he only meant to raise taxes on those lucky enough to earn over $400,000.
Biden tried to blame Trump for separating illegal children from their parents, but Trump had a video of Obama’s and Biden’s practice of putting those same children into cages like animals.
Trump wants to force illegals to approach citizenship legally but Biden wants to just give citizenship to the illegals, probably so they will vote Democrat. He wants to tear down the border wall Trump has built, and give us wide open borders in spite of the fact that a large portion of these illegals are taking jobs that our people need.
In spite of the fact that Elizabeth Barrett is one of the most qualified Supreme Court nominees ever, Biden and the other Democrats have threatened to stack the court with their liberal picks if she is passed. This literally means that they will appoint more anti-American judges so your conservative voice will not be represented. How typically Democrat they have become. Just a passing note – all judges are supposed to be American and not affiliated with a political party. How does that stand up with your stacking of the court, Mr. Biden?
Antifa and other anti-American groups want to eliminate the police forces around our nation. Let’s see. If you hold a gun and are about to shoot me, you will help by shooting me and letting the real gangster go. That’s what Biden and his cohorts want to do. And while you are at it, please tell me why, after breaking so many laws, including murder, the Dems still will not condemn these gangsters. They would rather let them do their thing and blame Trump.
And how about the Dems blaming Trump for Russian collusion when it was Hillary who was the guilty one and it was Biden who used his office to condone his own illegal activities by taking money from Russia, China, Iran etc. and everyone possible
I believe Jesus might have been thinking of Biden when He said, in John 8:43-44, “Why do you not understand my speech? — Because you cannot hear my word. You are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father you will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and did not abide in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.”
I don’t really care what you call yourself. Biden and the current crop of Congressional Democrats hate our country. They are not fit to hold any office, let alone to become president. They are liars and thieves.
If I were an honest Democrat, I would either leave the party or change my party name before I would be in any way connected to Biden and his bunch of crooked politicians.
Rev. Fredric E. Jeans is an Avon Park resident. He was a pastor for 28 years, an evangelist, a supervisor in a steel mill, a college and high school teacher, an author and a chaplain in a nursing home.