I don't understand how the Democratic Party feels that the government can spend so much money when the United States is already in debt for years. Somebody has to pay for this eventually, you can't tax your way out of debt. The easiest way to crash our economy is to give away basically money for free which basically makes us a socialist country. There is a difference in spending more debt during a crisis (COVID-19), and just giving away everything for free.
COVID spending: This started good to help people survive the initial pandemic job loses, but it is starting to just become giving too much money away. I can't believe people are talking about another stimulus payment, especially when working families are getting the stimulus payments. The stimulus payments should have been based off of people unemployed not on what was paid in taxes prior. It's kind of crazy to provide a stimulus payment to people who didn't even lose their job, this isn't responsible spending. Concentrate COVID funding to get schools open, and pay for COVID testing and vaccines.
Family leave: The government needs to stay out of family and personal leave, businesses need to make those decisions based on the needs and size of the company. I can't even believe how some of this affects our military, it's possible that a military member can't be considered operational between family leave, maternity leaves, etc. for six months to a year or more.
College and child care: I can't believe that some people are pushing free college, what is needed is to be able to provide resources to help low income students out as necessary. Maybe setup programs where loans can be reduced if they work in cities where it provides a critical need to the community. Child care and Headstart needs to be managed as block grants to the states, the federal level isn't properly managing how the money is properly distributed. States are closer to the needs.
These are just a few things that are very noticeable. It's important that we separate the infrastructure spending from the education and social services spending. It's obvious that we will spend money we don't have to get the economy back, but we must refrain from spending to crazy.
Ed Dickerson
Avon Park