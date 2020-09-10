As we enter the final months of the presidential race we as citizens of this country have never had a more diverse slate of candidates to choose from. On the one hand we have a very strong and mentally astute in combat Donald J. Trump and on the other hand we have a bumbling career politician who has manipulated the taxpayer for decades.
Joe Biden is the hero and laughable candidate of the DINO's (Democrats in name only). There is no longer an actual Democratic Party. They are the Socialist Party and that is just a milder name for the the Communist Party. Their ideaologies are the same. The ones at the top live like kings while everybody else eats out of garbage cans. Nancy Pelosi is a prime example of a DINO.
Larry R. Johnson
Sebring