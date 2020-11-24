SEBRING — After years of uncertainty over the future of the old Hotel Nan-ces-o-wee building, a demolition crew began the destruction of the historic building on Monday. Demolition crews began working the rear section and had established a barrier around the perimeter.
The brick building was surrounded by a fence facing North Ridgewood Drive and on Pomegranate Avenue in the rear side.
This comes after the Community Redevelopment Agency allocated $275,000 for the demolition of the building. The demolition is planned to be done over the course of two weeks, with several detours planned for commuters and residents in the area.
A small crowd formed to witness the destruction of the building, with many taking photos and videos of the historic moment. Among the crowd was 44-year Highlands County resident Roy Hailey. When asked about his feelings about the demolition, Hailey stated, “It’s different, you know. It’s been here a long time and it hasn’t been taken care of. It’s a shame to see it go down like this.”
For many years, the building was a bustling business and an iconic sight on North Ridgewood Drive. Once a bustling business, the Nan-ces-o-wee Hotel was established in 1923 as a year-round alternative to the Kenilworth Lodge. However, due to many different structural issues, the building has spent much of its closing years as an empty reminder of what was once there. Back in July, the previous owner of the building, Tony Collins, was issued a notice from the City of Sebring to either repair the building or have it demolished. On Sept. 4, he filed a demolition notice and then opted to donate the building to the Community Redevelopment Agency in October.