SEBRING — The Presidential Preference Primary vote went off without problems Tuesday in Highlands County, said Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg.
Of the 3,382 votes Democrats in the county cast this time, 1,853 went to former vice president Joe Biden as the front-runner for president — 54.79%, according to unofficial results on the Supervisor of Elections website, www.www.votehighlands.com/” target=”_blank”>votehighlands.com.
Second place was Michael Bloomberg at 615 votes, or 18.18%, despite the fact that he ended his campaign on March 4 and endorsed Biden.
Bernie Sanders came in third with 472 votes, or 13.96%.
Democrats had three overvotes and 14 undervotes on their ballots.
Meanwhile, 4,870 of the 5,076 of local Republican ballots, or 95.94%, went to Donald Trump, the current president, for re-election, votehighlands.com stated.
Republicans had four overvotes and 18 undervotes.
Out of 61,926 registered voters in Highlands County — not all of whom belong to a political party — just 8,497, or 13.72%, turned out for the closed-party primary.
Early voting ended Saturday with roughly the same turnout: 13.45%. Ogg said 11,000 local residents voted in the 2016 Presidential Preference Primary — 45%.
Reports Tuesday said many counties had poll workers not show up because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Ogg said 13 of her poll workers called in on Monday, for various reasons, most related to the virus.
Some were called into their jobs because of worker shortages. Some felt sick, Ogg said, and others with health conditions worried about getting sick. Some, Ogg said, simply felt uncomfortable being in the public right now.
Still, Ogg said she didn’t have any “no-shows:” Everyone either called in or showed up.
Voting rights activists, concerned about people not being able to reach the polls because of disruptions caused by the pandemic, had asked state officials to extend early voting into this week, as other states had done.
However, Florida state officials kept the original schedule. The remaining dates are:
- Aug. 18 primary, with early voting from Aug. 6-15.
- Nov. 3 general election, with early voting from Oct. 22-31.