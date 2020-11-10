AVON PARK — Deputies have arrested a local man on three counts of attempted murder.
Cody Jordon Dennis, 23, allegedly fired a shotgun at three sanitation workers late Friday night.
Deputies also charged him with firing a weapon in public and trespassing, since he allegedly ran along the CSX Transportation-owned railroad while shooting.
He’s currently in the Highlands County Jail without bond.
Arrest reports state the incident happened between 10:16 and 11:05 p.m. Friday on North Tropical Avenue.
Dennis was riding in the front passenger seat of his girlfriend’s car, a 2005 white Chervolet, which was stopped in the middle of Manors Drive in Avon Park at the time.
Three sanitation workers were riding in a dump truck — one in the cab and two on the rear bumper — picking up trash cans along that street, reports said. The driver of the dump truck got out and asked the girlfriend to move her car so they could continue doing their job. That’s when an argument broke out between Dennis and the sanitation workers, reports said.
The girlfriend left the area with Dennis still in the front seat, reports said. They went to North Lake Avenue and then West Lake Isis Avenue toward Lake Michigan Avenue.
At that point, reports said, Dennis told her to stop, got out with a shotgun and ran down the railroad tracks toward the intersection of North Tropical Avenue and Manors Drive.
Reports said Dennis waited for the sanitation truck to drive down North Tropical Avenue. When they approached, reports said, he fired several rounds at the truck. One of the workers said he saw the shot hit the sand near the truck in his direction.
Dennis allegedly then ran back down the tracks and got back in the car, and they left.
However, deputies soon pulled the car over and Dennis was positively identified as the shooter and the girlfriend as the driver, reports said.
Deputies found the shotgun in the car and a rock from the railroad bed in Dennis’ right front pocket, reports said.