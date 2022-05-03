Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.