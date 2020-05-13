Mother’s Day has just passed with the memories of a long April sheltered at home with the family for more weeks than at first anticipated. Hopefully, in that time, we made some new discoveries together and Mother’s Day was more precious than ever.
Now, we are looking forward to when we look back on COVID-19 … this life-altering pandemic and taker of the lives of so many … and know that it is over. However, life as we have known it may never be quite the same.
But we can cling to our God who has said in Romans 8:28 NKJV, “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.”
All things … physical, emotional and economic across our nation. But, also, spiritual as we align our hearts more closely to God’s.
Revival if you will.
With things that we normally depend upon for entertainment suspended for a while, might we be more tuned into God‘s voice and his call on our hearts?
Is anything coming between our relationship with God and ourselves? Unsuspecting idols may be finances, sports, celebrities, travel, even family relationships, etc.
But we have seen how temporal it all is. We need something … Someone … who never changes or will never leave us or forsake us.
God created a perfect world that reflected his beauty and grace and especially longed for a relationship with the jewel of his creation…mankind.
He allowed mankind to choose to love him willingly. However, they chose Satan’s lie and the results are a sin-sick, fallen world longing for redemption.
But God never stopped loving us and gave his Son, Jesus Christ to live among us, die in our place and rise again to eternal life. By grace through faith believers become part of his forever family.
Sin’s evidence is clear marring even creation. But God still holds it all together as we see in Colossians 1: 16 & 17, NLT.
“Everything was created through him and for him. He existed before anything else, and he holds all creation together.”
Each morning the sun rises. Each evening it sets. The night sky lights up with stars. Clouds water the earth. Dependable examples of our faithful God.
“Your mercy, O Lord, is in the heavens; your faithfulness reaches to the clouds…the children of men put their trust under the shadow of Your wings,” says Psalm 36: 5, 6 & 7b NKJV.
Isaiah 61:3 says He will bring beauty out of the ashes
Our dependable God who gives us hope and a future. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with the Highlands News-Sun for 30 years, resided in Sebring for 28 years; now living in North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net.