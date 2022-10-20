AVON PARK — The Depot Museum wants to hire a muralist.
Members of the Historical Society of Avon Park have said in a notice that they want to put a mural on the north end of the authentic passenger train coach car that sits next to the Depot Museum at 3 N. Museum Ave., Avon Park.
What’s there now is a weathered plywood panel, which covers the door and gangway connection that would have connected the car to other coaches when in use.
Although the plywood panel does not receive direct sunlight, it is exposed to the elements, as evidenced by the graying of the plywood.
The finished mural will go on an 8-by-4-foot aluminum sign board, the notice states. Specific paints and a protective layer will be required. Although the museum will provide the sign board, the cost of paints and working materials will be the responsibility of the artist.
Staging is not required, the notice states. The artwork will be completed before it is affixed to the car. Payment for the mural will be $1,800.
Those wanting to bid on the job should turn in a color scale rendition of a scene typical of train travel from the period between 1950 and 1975, the notice states, such as a passenger waving from the door of a train as it leaves the station, or a conductor either signaling “All aboard” or collecting a mail bag as the train departs.
The submission must be an original work by the submitting artist, the notice states, and if selected, it will become property of the Historical Society of Avon Park.
All submissions must be received no later than Dec. 14
The panel of judges choosing the mural design will come from members of the Heartland Cultural Alliance, the Lake Placid Mural Committee and the Historical Society of Avon Park. The final choice will be announced Jan. 15, 2023.