An Avon Park woman charged with killing her husband with a knife allegedly tried to clean up the crime scene before calling 911.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 36-year-old Emerida Christina Rodriguez-Willis on Friday within an hour-and-a-half of her calling to report finding her husband unresponsive in the shower of their home on Pine Street in Avon Park.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports state that when deputies found 37-year-old Robert Lee Willis on the floor of his bedroom, he had a three-inch-long stab wound on his upper left chest just below his clavicle.
They found him clothed in a belt and shorts — no shirts, socks or shoes — and the wound appeared to have been cleaned, reports said. They found no blood around the wound despite him having blood along both legs, both ankles and both feet.
Also, blood patterns on the floor suggested he was standing at the time he was stabbed. Deputies also found a trail of blood on the hallway floor and baseboards, the door frames of two other rooms and on a separate bedroom door — a hand print.
Reports said deputies also found a large area of blood in the hallway, and it appeared someone had tried to clean that part of the house.
Reports said Willis and Rodriguez-Willis had lived together in the house at 205 E. Pine St., just yards away from the Avon Park Fire Department, Station 5.
Rodriguez-Willis agreed to give a statement, reports said. She told deputies that law enforcement had been called to their house the previous night because of an argument between her husband and another person, whose name was redacted from reports.
Rodriguez-Willis told deputies that after the argument, she left the house to clear her head and walked for hours. She then told deputies that she returned to the house and found Willis in the shower, unresponsive.
She told deputies the shower was on and the cold water was running over her husband’s body.
Parts of her statement were redacted from reports, but reports stated that when deputies arrived, Rodriguez-Willis was wearing a white tank top, blue denim shorts, white socks and white shoes.
Reports said there was no blood evidence on her clothes. Deputies asked her if she had changed her clothes, and she said no. She also said she had not cleaned Willis and could not explain how he was clean with no traces of blood on his chest or abdomen.
Deputies interviewed three other people who were at the house at the time, reports said. Witnesses confirmed an altercation had happened the previous night. Reports state that witnesses said not only was Rodriguez-Willis home when Willis got stabbed, they also never saw her leave the house.
A witness reportedly heard a discussion between the husband and wife in the area of the bathroom, and heard Willis say “No, Mary ... Stop.” Reports state the deputies learned Rodriguez-Willis often goes by the nickname of Mary.
The same witness, reports said, saw Rodriguez-Willis cleaning blood from the bathroom floor and saw Willis lying face up in the shower, unresponsive. Witnesses told deputies they hadn’t been in the bathroom prior to that.
Deputies further interviewed Rodriguez-Willis at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, after a second Miranda warning, and she allegedly told them she left the house at 4 a.m. to clear her head, and told deputies that two residents saw her leave.
She said when she returned home, she saw blood in the hallway, then walked into the bathroom where she found Willis lying under the running shower with his feet outside the tub.
It was then she called 911, reports said.
Arrest reports said the couple had an extensive history of domestic disputes, to which law enforcement had been called.
Deputies got search warrants for photographs of Rodriguez-Willis, along with her DNA, fingernail swabs and paste-on nails she allegedly placed in her pockets. When asked to remove and hand over her shoes and socks, she reportedly surrendered her shoes, but not her socks, which she allegedly stuffed down the front of her pants.
Reports said deputies later found blood on the socks.