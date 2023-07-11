HSCO vehicles at 205 E Pine St Avon Park

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office crime scene investigators and detectives mill about last Friday morning in front of 205 E. Pine St. in Avon Park, after detectives arrested Emerida Christina Rodriguez-Willis on charges of stabbing and killing her husband, Robert Lee Willis, and tampering with evidence.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

An Avon Park woman charged with killing her husband with a knife allegedly tried to clean up the crime scene before calling 911.

Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 36-year-old Emerida Christina Rodriguez-Willis on Friday within an hour-and-a-half of her calling to report finding her husband unresponsive in the shower of their home on Pine Street in Avon Park.

