SEBRING — The failure of Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies to show up for court-ordered depositions has become such a problem that one local defense attorney asked two deputies to explain themselves to a judge.
Neither Detective Sgt. Daniel McFee nor former Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy Aaron Allred had broken any laws; according to lawyer William D. McNeall, they were part of a larger symptom: law enforcement officers not showing up for depositions when ordered to do so.
McNeall’s “show cause motions” could have led to contempt of court charges against the deputies.
McFee and Allred received subpoenas ordering them to give sworn depositions on Oct. 28, in the case of State vs. Ivan Garcia, McNeall’s client accused of interfering with custody, possession of a firearm by an adult delinquent, possession of cannabis and possession of paraphernalia. Other deputies, such as Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Steven D. Ritenour, showed up for their deposition in the Garcia case.
In the end, neither McFee nor Allred were reprimanded, but they did add to the discussion of why such appointments are missed.
One issue, according to McNeall and other lawyers: Subpoenas aren’t making it to the desks of deputies inside the Sheriff’s Office.
McNeall asked McFee why he didn’t show for his Oct. 28 deposition. McFee said he hadn’t seen the subpoena, and if he had, he would have pinned it to a board on a wall near his desk, which he does to ensure he doesn’t miss court appointments.
One subpoena was sent to a former deputy.
When McNeall sent a subpoena to Allred’s home in April, and to the department again in October, Allred was no longer a deputy. He was soon to be sworn in as a Lake Placid police officer, which occurred Nov. 1.
Allred showed up for the deposition, which was scheduled for Oct. 28. When he got to the Sheriff’s Office to give his sworn testimony, he told Estrada, it was the wrong day. He thought Oct. 28 was a Friday, but it was Thursday. He had shown up a day late.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo suggested that most deputies fail to show because of honest mistakes, but sometimes the subpoenas are not given to the witnesses.
“When officers don’t show up, I pick up the phone and find out why,” he said. “And the answers I get are quite similar to what you are hearing in court. People are not served, or it was an honest mistake.”
McNeall withdrew his motions. He told Estrada the men would be deposed in the Garcia case on Feb. 24.
“I would never intentionally disrespect this court or any officer of this court,” McFee told Estrada. “I would like to have that on the record.”
The judge suggested law enforcement witnesses pay better attention to subpoenas.
“It’s an ongoing saga, about ‘We didn’t’ get a subpoena this, that, or whatever,’” the judge said. “It’s quite frankly becoming very much noticeable by the court in a number of cases. I don’t know what goes on over there.”
In fact, December jury selection in one trial was postponed for weeks after a process server could not subpoena a vital witness.
“Frankly, I don’t know what’s going on, why some people are not getting notices, while other people are getting notices, but it’s something attorneys can resolve,” Estrada said.
The problem is not common, according to HCSO officials.
“Nobody on the command staff has previously been made aware of any issues involving deputies not showing up to depositions,” a Sheriff’s Office spokesman told the Highlands News-Sun.