AVON PARK — Sheriff’s deputies were out in force Friday afternoon inot the evening to find a boy, missing from his home since late that morning. Officials said he was found safe just before 7:30 p.m.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office had seven vehicles at and around the home of 9-year-old Logan Young, in the 2100 block of State Road 17 South in Avon Park, in the Lake Letta area.

