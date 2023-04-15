AVON PARK — Sheriff’s deputies were out in force Friday afternoon inot the evening to find a boy, missing from his home since late that morning. Officials said he was found safe just before 7:30 p.m.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office had seven vehicles at and around the home of 9-year-old Logan Young, in the 2100 block of State Road 17 South in Avon Park, in the Lake Letta area.
At the same time, they had patrol vehicles and crime scene units parked, stationed and driving up and down the road, apparently combing nearby neighborhoods for the boy.
Logan was last seen at 11:30 a.m. wearing a blue SpongeBob outfit, with shorts and a short-sleeve T-shirt. He’s home-schooled.
An Amber alert went out at 3:40 p.m.
Sheriff’s Office officials said this is not the first time Logan has run off. In the past, he would walk toward the Avon Park downtown area, they said.
Deputies had an area around the house cordoned off with crime scene tape. Sheriff’s officials said that they did that to preserve the scent for K-9 tracking units, also combing the area.
The house sits on the east side of Lake Letta, across from the Lake Letta Estates area.