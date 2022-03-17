SEBRING — Wednesday found deputies surrounding groves and setting up perimeters along U.S. 27 and Twitty Road looking for a robbery suspect.
The incident occurred at 10:28 a.m. at the Dollar General store at U.S. 27 and Twitty Road, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. An alert went out at approximately noon to area residents.
The Sheriff’s Office sent several units to the store, including K-9 tracking units, and had deputies stationed up and down the highway and side road, in hopes of spotting the suspect.
The Sheriff’s Office warned residents to be on the lookout for a white male approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, last seen wearing light denim pants, a jersey shirt, glasses and a mask. He was also armed.
The man allegedly robbed the Dollar General store and was last seen heading east from the area. Sheriff’s officials had no further updates as of press time.
Residents were told not to approach the suspect, but to call the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 863-402-7200.