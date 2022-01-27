AVON PARK — Deputies booked 33-year-old Terrance Lee Dennis Sr. into the Highlands County Jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and grand theft of a firearm.
He stands accused of shooting a 30-year-old man just before 7:45 a.m. Sunday at The Palms of Lake Tulane apartment complex in Avon Park. The victim’s name appears in arrest reports, but the Highlands News-Sun has opted not to reveal the name at this time.
“I want to commend the detectives who worked on this case for their quick work in identifying and arresting the suspect,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said in a press release. “Any time we can get a dangerous criminal off the streets, it is a good outcome.”
The press release also cautioned that not all arrests result in convictions, and that everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
Sheriff’s Office arrest reports state that the victim was shot three times. One bullet passed through both his upper left chest and upper left arm. Another passed through his neck on the right side, and the third passed through his buttock.
Deputies found four .40-caliber shell casings at the scene in the northwest corner of the apartment complex.
The victim told deputies that he had arrived at the complex just before 7:47 a.m. in a gold Hyundai Genesis, but had a dead battery and couldn’t leave. He went to an apartment in the southeast area of the complex, where he and a woman argued. He allegedly told her he was going to leave before he smacked her. The woman’s daughter took video of that and sent it to family members.
According to reports, the woman got a phone call and told the person on the line that she had not been slapped.
While back in his car, the victim saw a white Ford F-250 pull up outside the fence. Dennis got out holding a handgun, reports said, and came in through a gap in the fence.
The victim shifted his seat back to avoid being seen, but overheard Dennis and the woman arguing, reports said. Allegedly, Dennis threatened to report her to the Department of Children and Families for choosing a man over her children.
As he left, Dennis allegedly shot twice in the air, reports said.
Reports said the victim found his wife’s gun in the car, reports said, and went to his brother’s apartment on the west side of the complex, but got no answer at the doors. As he tried to walk to a gap in the north-side fence, a silver Toyota Camry jumped the curb, and Dennis jumped out, armed with a handgun.
Dennis questioned him about hitting the woman, but the victim said he hadn’t. Dennis raised his gun, reports said, the victim pulled out his handgun, and shooting began. The victim was hit in the chest and neck before falling face-first to the ground, reports said, after which he was shot again while on the ground.
Reports said the victim played dead while Dennis reached under him and took his handgun.
Surveillance video from the Avon Park Housing Authority confirmed that at 7:38 a.m., a white Ford F-250 drove up at high speed into the grass outside the fence. Cameras recorded arguing and a woman saying, “Terrance, no wait,” and “Don’t do it.”
The video then recorded a man threatening to call DCF just before the sound of two gunshots at 7:41 a.m., reports said. The truck then left, and at 7:46, the camera recorded three more gunshots, a short pause and two final shots.
Surveillance video from another angle, reports said, showed a silver car at 7:44 a.m. outside the entrance on Hal McRae Boulevard, and going in at 7:45 a.m.
Two seconds before 7:46 a.m., the silver car drove over a curb and sidewalk, around a tree and toward the west side of the complex, reports said. It stopped. The driver got out and walked to the back of the complex, reports said.
The victim came into view and the two men appeared to talk, reports said. The victim walked by the suspect, as if leaving, reports said, with his right arm by his side, but as he walked past, Dennis raised his gun and began shooting.
The victim turned to his left and fell down, out of view, reports said. Dennis moved toward him and after a brief moment, moved away from him.
Video shows several witnesses, not yet identified. Anyone with further information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective Du’Wayne Kelly at 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.