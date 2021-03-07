SEBRING — Local deputies, over age 50, will have a chance to get a single-dose COVID-19 vaccination, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.
DeSantis made the announcement at a press conference Friday at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Winter Haven, noting that the single-dose vaccine would be more expedient for law enforcement than a two-dose vaccine regimen separated by a month between doses.
“We think Johnson & Johnson is going to be great for people in the workforce, and we want to make it available,” DeSantis said. “These folks here that wear the uniform, they don’t have the ability to do a temperature check before they go serve the public.”
He said 2,000 law enforcement and detention personnel age 50 and older in Highlands, Hardee, Lake and Polk counties would qualify, which would be 10% of the 20,000 such law enforcement personnel he counted throughout the state.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials stated that when Polk County made the offer this week to have their deputies come up for a single-dose shot, that agency’s dozen or so active-duty law enforcement and detention personnel that are over age 50 had already gotten the two-dose Moderna vaccine.
DeSantis also said he wanted to see increased portions of elderly people — and with this change, middle-aged, as well — getting at least one shot. He cited St. Johns County, his home county, having given at least one shot to 80% of seniors while Polk County has only been able to get shots to 43% of seniors.
He wanted to see more focus on counties whose vaccination average was below the state average., mostly rural counties, he said. While rural Lafayette County has an 82% average, he listed Highlands, Glades Levy, Putnam, Dixie and Gilchrist counties as averaging 30-40%.
DeSantis said 52 of 67 counties now have at least one retail business that can administer the vaccine, including a slowly growing number of Walgreens and CVS pharmacies being able to administer vaccine, but also touted 730 Publix Supermarkets, 119 Walmart/Sam’s Club stores and 43 Winn-Dixie supermarkets whose in-store pharmacies are now giving the vaccine.
He also said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has four sites in Florida using a direct community outreach approach to find people who have not had and need the vaccine.
Initially, DeSantis said, Florida has received 175,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and it will be a “few weeks” before production ramps up and Florida gets another shipment.
He recommended communities look at setting up drive-through locations as well as churches and other locations people feel comfortable visiting.
After that, he said, the state may gradually step-down the age requirements for vaccines.